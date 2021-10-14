HALLOWEEN: Still building the West Seattle decoration list!

That’s just part of the setup at Andrew and Kali‘s home in Gatewood – they’re among the West Seattleites who have answered our call for Halloween decoration locations. With 2 1/2 weeks to go until the spookiest night of the year, we’re ready to build our annual Halloween page, so we wanted to make the request again: If you have, or know of, a memorable display, let us know about it at westseattleblog@gmail.com – photo appreciated but not required, and please mention whether it’s best viewed by day or night (or both!). P.S. At Andrew and Kali’s house (3714 SW Austin), you’ll actually find a show Friday and Saturday nights through Halloween (which is on Sunday this year), 7-9 pm (“if it’s not raining”).