West Seattle, Washington

15 Friday

51℉

HALLOWEEN: Still building the West Seattle decoration list!

October 14, 2021 8:53 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Holidays | West Seattle news

That’s just part of the setup at Andrew and Kali‘s home in Gatewood – they’re among the West Seattleites who have answered our call for Halloween decoration locations. With 2 1/2 weeks to go until the spookiest night of the year, we’re ready to build our annual Halloween page, so we wanted to make the request again: If you have, or know of, a memorable display, let us know about it at westseattleblog@gmail.com – photo appreciated but not required, and please mention whether it’s best viewed by day or night (or both!). P.S. At Andrew and Kali’s house (3714 SW Austin), you’ll actually find a show Friday and Saturday nights through Halloween (which is on Sunday this year), 7-9 pm (“if it’s not raining”).

Share This

No Replies to "HALLOWEEN: Still building the West Seattle decoration list!"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.