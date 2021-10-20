HALLOWEEN GUIDE: More West Seattle decorations, events added

(Thanks to Barbara for this photo from 38th/Lander)

Thanks to everyone who continues sending contributions for the WSB West Seattle Halloween Guide! We’ve added a half-dozen more displays, and the event list is growing too. Just 11 days until Halloween, but events start this weekend, including the Our Lady of Guadalupe carnival on Saturday and the drive-up/ride-up Fauntleroy Fall Festival on Sunday. Got something to add – decoration location (with or without a photo) or event? westseattleblog@gmail.com is where to send it – thank you!