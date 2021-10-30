Hallo-weekend events and more for your West Seattle Saturday

(Spooky summer camp – part of Patricia’s display on 38th near Stevens)

Hallo-weekend is here! But we have non-Halloween happenings too. From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Halloween Guide, the lineup for today/tonight:

ROAD-WORK ALERTS: SDOT plans work at these three spots – 16th/Austin concrete-panel work between 7 am and 5 pm, with steel panels then placed over the new concrete so it can harden, to be removed Sunday; Corson and Michigan in Georgetown, 6 am-11 am, updating street striping; “minor pavement repairs in various locations” in South Park, 7 am-5 pm.

HALLOWEEN DECORATIONS: ~30 locations in our Halloween Guide, some better by day, some better by night (most have photos).

SCAVENGER HUNT: West Seattle Junction Harvest Fest Scavenger Hunt through Sunday – get your map at participating businesses.

TREATS AT YOUNGSTOWN COFFEE: Trick-or-treating at Youngstown Coffee (6032 California SW) in Morgan Junction – candy and stickers – open 8 am-4 pm.

ALKI BEACH BUSINESS TRICK-OR-TREATING: First time for businesses at the beach! See the newest map here. 10 am-noon.

BROCANTE BEACH HOUSE TRICK-OR-TREAT & MORE: Not only can you trick-or-treat at Brocante Beach House (2622 Alki SW) during the Alki Beach trick-or-treat event, they’re open until 6 pm with giveaways too – details here.

SEATTLE SPEAKING PROJECT HALLOWEEN OPEN HOUSE: Online at 10 am – details here.

‘OPEN CREEK’: Noon-3 pm, visit Fauntleroy Creek – you might see salmon, since a few spawners have shown up! Our preview explains where to go to catch up with volunteers who’ll answer your questions and explain what’s been happening.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM TRICK-OR-TREATING & MORE: Log House Museum trick-or-treating, plus spooky crafts and storytimes, noon-4 pm – details in our calendar listing.

HAPPY HOWL-O-WEEN PET COSTUME PARTYy: Happening at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way), 2-5 pm – details in our calendar listing.

SPOOKY TOWN GRAB ‘N’ GO: 2-5 pm at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center (1321 SW 102nd) – details in our calendar listing.

SPOOKY INTERACTIVE ART GALLERY, 5:30-10 pm. RSVP to get the location (which is in West Seattle) – text 206-272-0721.

“NIGHTFALL ORPHANAGE:: Spooky experience at 2130 Alki SW, 7-10 pm – here’s the trailer:

Details in our calendar listing

‘COME AS YOU AREN’T’ The annual Halloween battle-of-the-bands concert at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm, 21+, $20 at the door. Lineup here.

DINNER & DANCING: That’s part of the 7-11 pm White Center Eagles Halloween Party (10452 15th SW) – info here.

DRAG SHOW: Halloween edition of West Seattle Drag Show with Dolly Madison, 9 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

AURORA TONIGHT? We’ll be keeping an eye on the outlook for aurora viewing tonight, thanks to West Seattle educator/expert skywatcher Alice Enevoldsen, who is updating via Twitter as always. (Alice’s general advice for aurora-watching is here.)

Something to add? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!