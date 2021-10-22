HALLO-WEEKEND #1: Scaring up fun this weekend

The photo’s from Mary, one of the latest contributors to the list of decorated houses in the WSB West Seattle Halloween Guide. Going into what you might call Hallo-weekend #1, we’ve got places to do and things to see. We’ve added more events as well as decoration locations. This weekend’s events include:
SATURDAY
Monster Dash Family Fun Event/Kids’ Dash
Our Lady of Guadalupe Halloween Carnival
SUNDAY
Fauntleroy Fall Festival (RSVP required)
Trick-or-treating at Combat Arts Academy (RSVP required)
We’re still adding events and decoration locations as we hear about them – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!
