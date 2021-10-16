FOOTBALL: West Seattle High School’s one-point loss to Ingraham

(WSB photos by Patrick Sand)

Continuing our coverage of home football games at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex – West Seattle High School lost a close one Friday night, 11-10, to Ingraham. The game was relatively tepid – and scoreless – until late in the first half, when the Rams got a field goal. Not long thereafter, a fit over a call led Ingraham’s head coach to get ejected. Then the Wildcats got a field goal with :20 to halftime. It was a busy night for #20, sophomore kicker Kalei Scott:

So it was a 3-3 tie at halftime. The WSHS Band put on an impressive show during the break:

Back to the football: The third quarter, like the first quarter, was scoreless. Then things got lively in the final minutes of the game. #6, senior Jaxton Helmstetler, scored the first touchdown at 3:29:

Two minutes later, an Ingraham TD was followed by a 2-point conversion, giving the Rams the edge, 11-10. In the final half-minute, West Seattle got close but couldn’t get the ball in, so they tried a field goal and missed. Their chances, and the clock, ran out, and the Wildcats got the loss. Next Friday at 7:45 pm, they’re scheduled to face Roosevelt at Memorial Stadium downtown.