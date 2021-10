(WSB photos. Above, #31, senior Casey Maxwell)

In the second of Friday night’s two home games at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex, West Seattle High School emerged triumphant over Lakeside, 36-12.

(Above, #55, senior James Cecil)

Tonight was the night WSHS chose to honor its seniors. We caught some of the field festivities:

The Wildcats are now 4-1.

(#6, senior Jaxton Helmstetler)

Next Friday night they’re at home again, 7 pm vs. Ingraham.