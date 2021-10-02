FOOTBALL: Chief Sealth IHS hosts Franklin

(WSB photos)

We’re continuing to cover local football teams’ home games each weekend. Friday night, Chief Sealth International High School played at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex for the first time in three weeks. The Seahawks hosted the Franklin Quakers, who got the win, 10-2. The only touchdown of the game was by Franklin’s #5, junior James Scott.

Lots of pink tonight, in honor of breast-cancer awareness:

Sealth’s band made their home debut for the season:

Next Friday, head coach Daron Camacho and the Seahawks are back at NCSWAC, but earlier in the evening.

They’re scheduled to play Cleveland at 5 pm.