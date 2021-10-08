FOLLOWUP: EPA sticks with plan to allow higher levels of a Duwamish River pollutant

(WSB photo, September)

Back in February, we reported on the EPA‘s plan to make a change in the Duwamish River cleanup plan, allowing higher levels of a particular pollutant, benzo(a)pyrene (BaP), a “carcinogenic polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon (cPAH).” The higher levels would be allowed because a review process dating back to 2013 had determined the pollutant was less cancer-causing than previously believed. After a public comment period and further review, the EPA is finalizing what it originally proposed. Here’s the one-sheet explanation:

EPA spokesperson Bill Dunbar says, “Due to the reduced risk, EPA Region 10 has revised the allowable levels of cPAH at the Lower Duwamish Waterway. The higher levels will provide the same level of human health protection. The new levels are expected to reduce the areas where waterway sediments require Superfund cleanup by less than five percent. PCBs remain the main source of risk to people’s health from the site. People can be exposed to PCBs if they eat fish and shellfish that spend their lives in the river, or contact sediment during beach play, net-fishing, and clamming. cPAHs do not accumulate in fish but are found in clams. EPA estimates that since 2012, average levels of cPAHs and PCBs in Duwamish Waterway sediments have been reduced by half as a result of early cleanup actions, control of pollution sources, and burial by cleaner sediments from upstream. Future cleanup to reduce PCBs will also reduce cPAHs.”

This change is part of what led the Duwamish River Cleanup Coalition to organize a rally for the river just two weeks ago. DRCC executive director Paulina López tells WSB that while the EPA’s decision is troubling, there’s some hope: “Unfortunately, the change EPA approved means that our communities will be exposed to higher levels of carcinogenic PAHs — in our river sediments, and in our fish and shellfish. We do not believe that this is health protective, especially for an Environmental Justice community with multiple, cumulative exposures. We are encouraged, however, that the impact of EPA’s change will be minimized as a result of our City, County and Port’s stated commitment to stay the course and clean up all of the cPAHs as originally ordered by the 2014 cleanup decision. DRCC will still call on our local governments to stand by this commitment and we look forward to working with them to secure EPA’s cooperation and support. to protect our communities, our fishers, our habitat. “