FOLLOWUP: Burned-out South Delridge property put up for sale

(WSB photo, last week)

Thanks to commenter Mem for pointing this out: 6059 16th SW, the abandoned commercial building gutted by fire nine days ago, went up for sale days later. It’s listed online at the asking price of almost $700,000. The listing says:

Builder’s Alert!! 4923 SF lot zoned LR3 in prime south Delridge located on main thoroughfare of 16th Ave SW. Value in the land. Possible 4 units. Corner Lot. New 24 townhouse project one block to the south. Walking distance new restaurants and amenties of White Center. Close to freeways to downtown/Seatac airport. Fire to duplex-tear down. Property sold in “as is” condition.

SFD said the fire’s cause could not be determined because the building was unsafe to enter; they referred it to SPD investigators, who, when last we checked, had nothing to report.