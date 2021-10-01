Ferry-terminal project, traffic, police @ Fauntleroy Community Association

One of West Seattle’s biggest future transportation projects, replacement of the Fauntleroy ferry terminal, was at centerstage during this month’s Fauntleroy Community Association meeting.

Washington State Ferries‘ David Sowers and Hadley Rodero were at the online meeting this past Tuesday night to talk about it. Much of their slide deck was a recap of information presented previously:

As noted toward the end, the next meeting of the Community Advisory Group for the project is not likely to happen before early November. They’re also promising a general public meeting about the project before year’s end. And meetings of the other advisory groups – Technical and Executive – will be publicly accessible as they happen, which wasn’t originally the case. (Video recordings of all three groups’ meetings are linked here.)

A key feature of the early planning stage is development of a Purpose and Need Statement for the project; WSF presented a “preliminary” draft to the Community Advisory Group in July (WSB coverage here). They told the FCA board that they’re now revising it to incorporate the many public comments they’ve since received. The FCA board had some suggestions too, such as looking at ways to reduce dock traffic, creative ways to discourage single-occupancy vehicles, for example.

TRAFFIC: Speaking of traffic – at the next meeting, FCA hopes to invite Fauntleroy community members to join them for a conversation about traffic issues, with SDOT and SPD among others. Traffic was a top issue in FCA’s recent community survey, and they hope community members can contribute constructive suggestions about trouble spots and how to address them. The meeting is tentatively scheduled for 7 pm Tuesday, October 12th – stand by for more as it gets closer.

POLICE: Lt. David Terry, the third watch (night shift) commander, represented the Southwest Precinct. He announced that Lt. Dorothy Kim is now the precinct’s Operations Lieutenant (second in command). He mentioned that SPD has had officers on “emphasis patrol” at Westwood Village, usually on overtime, and that seems to have helped reduce crime there. Overall, staffing is still a concern – he said he has “a heck of a time” meeting what’s supposed to be the per-shift minimum of nine officers, and said the precinct “may lose two or three more officers in the next month.”

FAUNTLEROY FALL FESTIVAL: We reported on this separately – a drive-up/ride-up version is planned 2-5 pm October 24th.

NEXT MEETING: October 12th – watch fauntleroy.net for updates.