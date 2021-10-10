FERRY ALERT: Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth back to 3 boats Monday

The Fauntleroy terminal will be less ferry-less tomorrow, according to Washington State Ferries, which announced tonight that the third boat will return to the Triangle Route on Monday. The trips to/from Vashon Island might be busier than usual, though, because the south Vashon run (Tahlequah-Point Defiance) will be out of service. Not a crewing problem, but a vessel problem, says WSF – M/V Chetzemoka is out with a generator problem. For other routes around the system, updates are on the WSF alerts page.