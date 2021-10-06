ELECTION. 2021: Two chances this week to hear from King County Executive candidates

One week from today, King County Elections will send general-election ballots; that means you could vote as soon as one week from tomorrow. This week, two local organizations are presenting online forums with the two West Seattleites in the race for King County Executive, three-term incumbent Dow Constantine and first-term State Senator Joe Nguyen. The first one is with the North Highline Unincorporated Area Council, the community council for White Center and vicinity – that’s at 7 pm Thursday (October 7th); viewing/participation information is here. Two nights later, the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce will host Nguyen and Constantine at 7 pm Saturday (October 9th); viewing information is here.
