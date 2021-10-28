West Seattle, Washington

28 Thursday

59℉

DEVELOPMENT: Key land-use approval for South Delridge mixed-use project at 9208 20th SW

October 28, 2021 12:57 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Delridge | Development | West Seattle news

(Rendering by Atelier Drome Architects)

Almost four months after the Southwest Design Review Board gave its final approval to the 9208 20th SW project, city planners have given it a key land-use approval. This is the former auto-shop site that originally was proposed – as 9201 Delridge Way SW – for a self-storage facility, but then zoning thwarted that, and a new development team pivoted the project to mixed-use. The city summarizes it as “a 5-story, 76-unit apartment building with 71 apartments, 5 small efficiency dwelling units, retail and office, (and n)o parking proposed.” The notice in today’s Land Use Information Bulletin opens an appeal period through November 12th (and explains how that works).

Share This

No Replies to "DEVELOPMENT: Key land-use approval for South Delridge mixed-use project at 9208 20th SW"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.