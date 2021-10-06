CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUPS: Charges filed in SWAT-standoff, stolen-car-ramming cases

Charges are now filed in two West Seattle cases on which we’ve reported in the past week:

SWAT STANDOFF CASE: Last Friday, we reported on an 8-hour standoff in the 9000 block of 36th SW between SWAT officers and a man accused of pointing weapons at neighbors and then officers. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged 69-year-old David D. Brown with one count of felony harassment. From the charging documents:

The defendant was reported by witnesses to have been wandering the neighborhood with what appeared to be a rifle, yelling for his neighbors to come outside and confront him. He then went inside and obtained what appeared to be a handgun. Upon the arrival of law enforcement, the defendant proceeded to point the perceived handgun at three Seattle Police Officers while yelling obscenities. The defendant proceeded to re-enter his yard and it took additional SWAT officers several hours to detain the defendant. During this time the defendant fired a pellet rifle at the officers and their vehicles and swung a hammer and part of a metal cane at them.

The documents note that “At least 48 SPD personnel ultimately ended up responding to this call.” Also noted: Brown has no criminal history, and the two “guns” found in the residence turned out to be a Daisy BB rifle and “what appeared to be a vintage double-barrel handgun that was brown and black in color (with) writing on its top that read something to the effect of

replicas by parris’ (made of) wood and what appeared to be metal.” Brown’s bail was set at $100,000, and he remains in jail tonight.

STOLEN-CAR-RAMMING CASE: On Saturday, police arrested a man they say stole a delivery driver’s car on Capitol Hill and drove it to southeast West Seattle, ramming it into the cars of officers who tried to stop him, as well as damaging a gas-station/mini-mart building in the 7800 block of Detroit SW. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged 22-year-old Benjamin I. Triplett with motor-vehicle theft, attempting to elude police, second-degree malicious mischief, and violating a domestic-violence court order. The order resulted from his recent conviction for assaulting the woman found in the car with him at the time of Saturday’s incident. Triplett also remains in jail, bail set at $35,000.