CORONAVIRUS: Seattle Public Schools’ weekly update shows 58 new cases, fewer than a week earlier

The weekly update of the Seattle Public Schools COVID-19 data dashboard is in: 472 total cases reported districtwide since the school year began. This week’s increase – 58 – is down from last Monday’s update, when 71 new cases had been reported. Here are the school-by-school breakouts for our area, with the changes compared to what was on the dashboard last week – again, the numbers are cumulative for the entire school year so far:

Chief Sealth International High School – 18, up 2

Denny International Middle School – 15, unchanged

Roxhill Elementary – 10, up 1

Highland Park Elementary – 9, unchanged

Madison Middle School – 8, unchanged

Lafayette Elementary – 7, up 1

Arbor Heights Elementary – 6, up 2

Genesee Hill Elementary – 6, unchanged

Concord International (Elementary) – 5, up 2

West Seattle Elementary – 5, up 1

Gatewood Elementary – 4, unchanged

Sanislo Elementary – 3, unchanged

West Seattle High School – 3, unchanged

Pathfinder K-8 – 3, unchanged

Louisa Boren STEM K-8 – 2, up 1

Fairmount Park Elementary – 2, unchanged

Alki Elementary – 1, newly reported this week

BRIDGES @ Roxhill – 1, newly reported this week

The dashboard does not break down student cases/staff cases school by school, but for the Southwest Region – including West Seattle and South Park – 91% of the cases are among students.