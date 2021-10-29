West Seattle, Washington

30 Saturday

CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattleite honored as Firefighter of the Year

October 29, 2021 7:51 pm
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle people

If you don’t know Roger Webber, that video will introduce you to him. Both the Seattle Fire Department and King County Fire Chiefs Association have announced the West Seattle resident as Firefighter of the Year. As explained in the video, he had a pivotal role in SFD’s launch of the Health One service, which, as he explains it, responds to assist “society’s most vulnerable people.” Though he and his family live here in West Seattle, he has been based at SFD’s Fire Station 10 in Pioneer Square for two decades.

