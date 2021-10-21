Celebration of Life planned October 30 for Brad Wilson, 1951-2021

Family and friends will gather October 30th to remember Brad Wilson. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing with his community:

Brad Wilson – 11/7/51 – 10/5/21

Brad Wilson passed away peacefully with his family by his side on October 5, 2021.

He was born Milton Bradley Wilson on November 7, 1950 to Milton and Edna Wilson. He used to love telling kids at school that he was part of the Milton Bradley game empire. He was a lifelong and die-hard West Seattleite, attending Lafayette Elementary, Madison Middle, West Seattle High School, and South Seattle Community College, where he graduated with an automotive degree. Starting in 1969, he served 6 years as a Medic in the Army Reserves.

He worked as a District Manager for Borg Warner Auto Parts for 30+ years. He was a car lover and owned many nice cars throughout the years. He knew everything there is to know about cars and family and friends would always seek his advice when it came to car shopping. His passions in life included traveling, real estate, cars, cooking and fine dining, playing the organ, watching TV, and enjoying a fine vodka martini.

He always enjoyed real estate, and when he retired from Borg Warner he became a real estate agent for a few years. He also enjoyed watching cooking shows, and loved cooking gourmet meals for family and friends. He had many wonderful vacations with family and friends as well. He went out of his way to make sure everyone had the best of everything, whether that was traveling accommodations, food, cars, or etc. He always researched extensively and never settled for second best. One of his favorite sayings was “my idea of roughing it is slow room service.”

He was a wonderful husband and generous & selfless provider to the love of his life, Julie Dodge Wilson, and father to his beloved sons Jeff and Scott.

Brad leaves behind his wife Julie, sons Jeff (Courtney) and Scott, and sister Sharon Wilson LaFarge. We were beyond blessed to have him in our lives.

Celebration of Life services will be held at 1 pm on 10/30/21 at Trinity West Seattle, 7551 35th Ave SW.