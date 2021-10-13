Celebration of Life on Saturday for Heidi Wargel

Family and friends will gather this Saturday (October 16th) to celebrate the life of Heidi Wargel. Here’s the announcement:

Please help us Celebrate the Life of Heidi Wargel this Saturday, October 16th at Jellyfish Brewing in Georgetown. Heidi was a proud West Seattle-ite the past 10+ years, an amazing physical therapist, friend, and wife, and she truly lived life to its fullest before losing her battle with cancer on July 15th this year. She is dearly missed but will never be forgotten.

Full details below:

Jellyfish Brewing

917 S Nebraska St.

Seattle, WA 98108

Here is the schedule for the day:

12:30 pm – venue will open for all guests attending in person

1:00 pm – the more formal portion of the day will begin

2 to 4 pm – the entire brewery is ours with an open bar and snacks provided

4 pm – the brewery will start to open to the general public, but we are welcome to stay as long as we like

5:30 pm – Seattle Sounders watch party – the Sounders are playing the Houston Dynamo and everyone is welcome to attend

COVID Protocols:

We humbly request that if you choose to attend in person that you are vaccinated

The venue is indoor/outdoor with large doors that will likely be open. We recommend that you bring a good jacket or layers to accommodate for being inside/outside

From Jellyfish Brewing:

COVID policy – We strictly abide by and enforce all COVID requirements/mandates. Currently, regardless of vaccination status, all patrons are required to wear a mask while indoors, unless seated. This means, no matter where you are in the facility, a mask must be worn, unless seated. So standing with a drink and mingling inside is not possible (but outside is okay).

The outdoor area is covered and heated, but truth be told, the heating isn’t going to keep anyone toasty warm.

Any questions can be sent to jrwargel@gmail.com; thank you, everyone, for the outpouring of support during this time.