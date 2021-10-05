CAN YOU HELP? Volunteers needed to help booming Ultimate Frisbee program @ local school

Thanks to the Madison Middle School parent who forwarded this, suggesting “a shoutout for anyone in our community that would love to help some eager kids play Ultimate Frisbee ASAP”:

Madison had over 100 students turn out for Ultimate Frisbee last week. This is exciting news!

At this time we have two coaches and are seeking parent or community member volunteers to sign up and help on the field during practices and games. Practice days are Tuesdays and Thursdays 4:00-5:30 pm and games are on Saturdays. Email Madison’s Athletic Director and Assistant Principal, Eric Marshall at ermarshall@seattleschools.org and sign up using the link below to be an Ultimate Frisbee volunteer.

Madison staff members will help supervise practice while we recruit and clear volunteers. No students will be cut at this time and we will continue to follow SPS health and safety guidelines.

Here’s how to become an athletic volunteer This is different than being a general volunteer. There are different health and safety requirements to be on the field with students: Copy and paste into your browser this link: schooljobs.com/careers/seattleschools/jobs/349379/athletics-volunteer-coach/apply