BIZNOTE: Dream Dinners West Seattle and Bee Organized team up for giveaway

Talk about synergy – meal-prep help and home organizing! Longtime WSB sponsor Dream Dinners West Seattle is teaming up with Bee Organized Seattle for a giveaway that’s easy to enter – no purchase required – here’s the announcement:

We’re buzzing with excitement to announce a new partnership between Bee Organized Seattle and Dream Dinners, The Original Meal Kit Company.

To celebrate, we’re giving away kitchen-organizing services + a Dream Dinner!

We want to help you get dinner on the table and “BEE” organized.

If interested in our contest, email us and mention our DREAM PARTNERSHIP. You will be automatically entered into our contest. The winner wins a choice of a Virtual or an In-Home Kitchen Organizing Session plus a Dream Dinner.

We are hoping to create some “BUZZ.” Want to know more? Look for us on our Facebook and Instagram pages @DreamDinnersWestSeattle & @BeeOrganizedSeattle.

The contest is through Saturday, October 23rd. The WINNER will be announced that day.

Good Luck to everyone!

Buzzing with excitement,

Dream Dinners West Seattle – WestSeattleWA@dreamdinners.com

& Bee Organized Seattle – info@Beeorganized.com