BIZNOTE: Delridge Grocery Co-op plans pet-treats pop-up Saturday, annual meeting next month

Two news bites from the Delridge Grocery Co-op (5444 Delridge Way SW):

DGC Annual Meeting on November 13, Special Dog Treat Pop-up on October 30

The Delridge Grocery Co-op annual meeting is going virtual again this year — taking place on Saturday, November 13 at 3 pm. Please consider spending some time with us that Saturday as we’ve got a lot of news to share about our volunteer-run, community-focused co-op. It’s open to everyone in our community — from owner-members who have paid their ownership share to West Seattle neighbors near and far.

We’ll be looking back on the last year, when we began to be open for limited market hours on weekends while continuing to offer our weekly Essentials produce box. We’ll also provide updates on some of our food access initiatives, including working with the West Seattle Food Bank on a new voucher program, our continuing partnership with Fresh Bucks Seattle, and our gifted produce box program (funded through kind donations from our community).

Turning our eyes to the next year, we’ll talk about the challenges and opportunities we have with opening the store more fully — from more volunteer staffing to funding for more equipment like refrigerators.

DGC owner-members who have paid a full $100 ownership share can also vote on up to three Board of Director positions.

Reserve your spot for the DGC’s annual meeting on Zoom by signing up on our Signup Genius page.

We’re also excited to start a series of pop-up events at our store, where we’ll be highlighting a variety of local producers and focusing on women- and BIPOC-owned businesses. Our first pop-up will bring Puddles Barkery to the DGC on Saturday, October 30, from 9:30–1:30. Head chef and owner Kari Kalway and her pup Kora will be showcasing her handmade, natural dog treats, including biscuit treats, pupcakes, and creamy doggy cannolis!

You can reserve your Puddles Barkery order to pick up next weekend (Oct. 30-31), or place an order for an Essentials produce box delivery and the dog treats will be included.