1:40 PM: Another power outage as this blustery weather continues, and this time it’s even bigger: 4,440 customers, according to the Seattle City Light map, including High Point, South Delridge, Westwood, Sunrise Heights, and part of South Park.

1:52 PM: SCL is blaming this one on a tree. … Note that this outage is affecting more signalized intersections – if the light is out, it’s an all-ways stop.