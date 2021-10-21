West Seattle, Washington

22 Friday

Admiral Church community meeting Sunday to discuss plan for overnight shelter

October 21, 2021 6:20 pm
|      1 COMMENT
Aside from the Camp Second Chance tiny-house village, West Seattle does not have a dedicated shelter for people who need one. Local churches have tried to pick up a little of that slack over the years. The next one to try to help is Admiral Church, which sent us this announcement:

Admiral Church has voted overwhelmingly to partner with Operation Nightwatch, a long-standing street ministry in Seattle, to provide shelter for up to ten men who otherwise would be sleeping outside this winter. The church is inviting neighbors and interested parties to attend an info session this Sunday, October 24th from 12-12:30 to learn more. The meeting will take place at 4320 SW Hill St in North Admiral, in the sanctuary where the men will be sheltered from 9:45 pm to 6:00 am. This ministry program will hopefully begin in mid-November.

You can read more about Operation Nightwatch here.

1 Reply to "Admiral Church community meeting Sunday to discuss plan for overnight shelter"

  • Jenben October 21, 2021 (6:26 pm)
    Reply

    What a wonderful idea! Operation Nightwatch is a very old and reputable organization. It’s certainly what Jesus would be doing during these times. Thank you  Admiral UCC 

