7 for your West Seattle Friday

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead:

CITY COUNCIL BUDGET REVIEW: The second round of department-by-department budget reviews is under way. Today’s sessions (one that started at 9:30 am, and another starting at 2 pm) include SDOT and SPD; the agenda, with slide decks, is here; watch here.

LIVE GLASS BLOWING & ‘PUMPKIN PATCH’: Visit Avalon Glassworks (2914 SW Avalon Way) 11 am-4 pm to see live glassblowing and browse the art-glass pumpkin patch.

REMEMBERING FRANCES SMERSH: The artist and co-founder of Click! Design That Fits will be celebrated at The Hall at Fauntleroy at 3 pm, following her 11 am funeral at St. Joseph on Capitol Hill – details here.

WEST SEATTLE SKI SWAP DROPOFF: 3-7 pm, registered sellers for this weekend’s West Seattle Ski Swap can drop off their items at the VFW Hall (3602 SW Alaska).

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: Soccer: 4 pm, West Seattle High School girls’ varsity hosts Football hosts Camas at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th/Myrtle): 7 pm, West Seattle High School plays Ingraham at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle); Chief Sealth International High School is on the road, 7 pm at Nathan Hale. Tonight’s game at West Seattle Stadium (4432 35th SW) is Garfield vs. Seattle Prep.

LIVE MUSIC IN NORTH DELRIDGE: At The Skylark, Dragontail Peak headlines a triple bill, 7 pm doors, 8 pm show, $10 cover.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE BEACH: 8 pm at J&J Public House (2808 Alki SW), live music led by Grammy winner Andrew Gouché. $10 cover.