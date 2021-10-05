5 for your West Seattle Friday

(Lincoln Park driftwood – photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

KING COUNTY COVID BRIEFING: At noon online, King County Public Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin will present an update on, and answer media questions about, the pandemic. (A recording will be available later at publichealthinsider.com.)

FOOTBALL: Both local high-school teams are playing home games tonight at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) – 5 pm, Chief Sealth International High School vs. Cleveland, followed by (around 7:45 pm) West Seattle High School vs. Lakeside. Also happening in West Seattle: 7 pm game at WS Stadium (4432 35th SW) between Eastside Catholic and O’Dea.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE SKYLARK: 7 pm doors, 8 pm show – Glass Beaches, Dream Logic, Your Man. 21+. More info here. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE BEACH: 8 pm at J&J Public House (2808 Alki SW), live music led by Grammy winner Andrew Gouché. $10 cover.

LIVE MUSIC AT DRUNKY’S: 8 pm doors, 9 pm show, $10 cover at Drunky Two Shoes BBQ (9655 16th SW) in White Center.