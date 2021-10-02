West Seattle, Washington

2 weeks until Halloween! Here’s our decorations/events page

Thanks to everyone who has sent photos, tips, and event listings so far! With two weeks until Halloween, we know there’ll be more, but to get things started, we’re launching this year’s WSB Halloween page, version 1.0. It includes decoration locations and photos, followed by the event lists (business-district trick-or-treating, festivals and carnivals, etc.). Find it here – westseattleblog.com/halloween. If you have something/someplace to add, email is the best way to get the information to us – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

