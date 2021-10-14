14 possibilities for your West Seattle Sunday

(Saturday rainbow – photo by Chi K Photography)

Highlights of what’s happening today/tonight:

HALLOWEEN DECORATIONS: We’ve added more to the list in the WSB West Seattle Halloween Guide.

CHURCHES: Most are still streaming, along with offering in-person services. Here are this week’s links for 20+ West Seattle churches’ services.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Still lots of fresh produce even as we get deeper into fall. Shop 10 am-2 pm on California between Oregon and Alaska. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. (The market is a WSB sponsor.)

PAINTED PUMPKINS ON SALE: During the market, Chief Sealth International High School Key Club members will be at the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle booth (west side, near the north end) selling painted pumpkins.

KINDIE WEST CONCERT SERIES: Dani & The Bee opens the series at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW), 10 am doors, 10:30 am show. Series passes available online.

FLU-SHOT CLINIC: 10 am-4 pm at Madison Middle School (3429 45th SW), all welcome – info here.

ADMIRAL CHURCH SHELTER MEETING: Noon at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill), an info meeting about the church’s new partnership with Operation Nightwatch to shelter up to 10 men nightly in the sanctuary.

FAUNTLEROY FALL FESTIVAL: 2-5 pm, a drive-through/ride-through/walk-through event in the parking lot at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW) – go here to sign up for a time slot to take your turn!

GRAND OPENING FOR GOOD SISTER: 2-6 pm, this new beauty/skin-care shop focused on BIPOC-owned/made brands and sustainability has its opening on the southeast corner of California and Juneau.

MUSIC AT C&P COFFEE: 3-5 pm, Alan Sobel and Sid Law perform at the coffeehouse (5612 California SW).

TRICK-OR-TREATING @ COMBAT ARTS ACADEMY: 4-6 pm, indoor trick-or-treating at CAA (5050 Delridge Way SW) – sign up each child for a time slot to guarantee access.

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW).

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 8 pm to 1 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

