SCHOOLS: Sealth/Denny lockdown; Sealth/WSHS football game canceled

September 17, 2021 12:37 pm
12:37 PM: Thanks for the tips about students sheltering in place at Chief Sealth International High School and adjacent Denny International Middle School; we saw one police car at the school and contacted the SPD media office. They told us, “We had reports of approximately a dozen students fighting at the football field. School went into modified lockdown. Officers responded to the area and could not locate any disturbance or anyone on the football field. Lockdown was lifted.” We also have a request out to the district for information.

1:12 PM: We do NOT know if it’s related but this came up in comment discussion below and is now confirmed – the scheduled Chief Sealth/West Seattle HS football game tonight, aka the Huling Bowl, has been canceled. WSHS principal Brian Vance sent this text message to families a short time ago (thanks to those who forwarded it to us):

I wanted to inform families that TONIGHT’S FOOTBALL GAME WITH CHIEF SEALTH HAS BEEN CANCELED. I do not, at this time, have all of the information regarding the cancellation and will share more as I get that information. I do know that it is not the result of anything on the WSHS side of things.

15 Replies to "SCHOOLS: Sealth/Denny lockdown; Sealth/WSHS football game canceled"

  • Teacher September 17, 2021 (12:40 pm)
    The shelter in place has not been lifted. (12:40pm)

    • WSB September 17, 2021 (12:41 pm)
      We’ve also contacted the district but police are who we heard back from first.

      • Me September 17, 2021 (12:48 pm)
        I’m now hearing the Huling Bowl is cancelled?

        • WSB September 17, 2021 (12:59 pm)
          That is **a rumor** that we are also investigating.

          • SLJ September 17, 2021 (1:03 pm)

            Just got a text from WSHS that the Huling Bowl was cancelled, but evidently the reason isn’t related to WSHS specifically. Weather maybe?

          • Riley September 17, 2021 (1:06 pm)

            Huling bowl was canceled 

          • WSB September 17, 2021 (1:15 pm)

            Yes, we’ve added that above. Thanks.

  • JSG September 17, 2021 (12:43 pm)
    Not lifted as of 12:43 and hearing that Denny is locked down (not shelter-in-place).

  • Regina September 17, 2021 (12:53 pm)
    Students from inside the school are still reporting they are on lockdown.

  • changing times September 17, 2021 (12:55 pm)
    another reason to go full time at home remote schooling. just say’n

  • JSG September 17, 2021 (12:55 pm)
    just lifted at Sealth

  • Luckie September 17, 2021 (12:58 pm)
    I’ve heard that tonight’s football game at SWAC is canceled. Is there more information about this?

  • Stan September 17, 2021 (1:04 pm)
    Just received a Text from the WS Principal stating that the game had been cancelled, but, not due to anything at WSHS

  • Go Wildcats September 17, 2021 (1:04 pm)
    Per school wide text from Principal Vance the game is cancelled tonight.

    • WSB September 17, 2021 (1:06 pm)
      Someone just forwarded us that about 60 seconds ago.

