West Seattle, Washington

07 Tuesday

67℉

WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Reminder for beachgoers as seal-pup season approaches peak

September 7, 2021 10:12 am
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle beaches | West Seattle news | Wildlife

Nice day to go to the beach – but if you do, heed this reminder from David Hutchinson of Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network:

West Seattle is entering its busiest 2-3 months for vulnerable harbor-seal pups using our local beaches. We ask that everyone please be alert and report any marine mammals you come across to the Seal Sitters’ Hotline at 206-905-7325. The young harbor seal pup in the photo was chased into the water yesterday by an off-leash dog. Remember, dogs are not permitted on Seattle Parks’ beaches, either off or on a leash. This pup appears to have some respiratory issues, which is common for many pups during the fall months. It is critical that these animals are able to rest undisturbed.

Share This

1 Reply to "WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Reminder for beachgoers as seal-pup season approaches peak"

  • Lucy September 7, 2021 (10:43 am)
    Reply

    Folks need to remember to keep their doggies off the beach!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.