WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Forecast’s post-rainbow promise

Did you see the early-evening rainbow? Here are two of the West Seattle photos shared with us via Twitter – above from @kazzmere, below from @karinbeth in Delridge:

Lots of good news in the forecast and weather stats. With 2.31 inches of rain in September, an inch more than normal, we’re catching up from those ultra-dry summer months – now just two-thirds of an inch behind where we should be at this point in the year. More rain is expected off and on through Thursday – and sunshine next Friday, Saturday, and Sunday!