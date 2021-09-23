WEST SEATTLE THURSDAY: ‘Taste’ day 4, Sound Transit, Design Review, music, more

(Photo by Mark Jaroslaw at Alki earlier this week – someone who didn’t want to see summer go)

Here’s what’s happening (and not happening) on the first full day of fall, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

TASTE OF WEST SEATTLE: Today is the fourth day of the weeklong dine-out benefit for the West Seattle Food Bank. 27 food/drink establishments are participating – some by donating a percentage of proceeds, some with specific menu items. The venue list and other info – including details on the “passport” to get – can be found here.

METRO QUESTIONS? Stop by the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon) to talk with Metro reps 11 am-1 pm. Pick up a bus schedule; sign up for a bus-training class.

SOUND TRANSIT BOARD: 1:30-4 pm, online. No specific agenda items related to the upcoming Draft Environmental Impact Statement for West Seattle light rail, but there’s a public-comment period, so in case you want to comment and/or watch, the agenda explains how.

VACCINATION REQUIREMENT INFO: 2 pm, the county presents an online info session geared toward businesses. Register here.

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING: 3 pm, Gov. Jay Inslee plans one of his periodic media briefing/Q&A sessions about the pandemic and more. You can watch the livestream here.

3201 SW AVALON DESIGN REVIEW: As previewed here, the Southwest Design Review Board meets online at 5 pm for what might be their last look at this 8-story project that would replace the Golden Tee Apartments at Avalon/Genesee. The meeting includes a public-comment period; here’s how to participate/watch/listen.

OPEN JAM: 6-9 pm Thursdays at Best of Hands Barrelhouse (35th/Webster) – details here.

AT THE SKYLARK: Carl Christensen and the Lake Flora Band, “alt rock with a country flair,” 6:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW).

NO TRANSPORTATION COALITION MEETING: The West Seattle Transportation Coalition would usually meet on the fourth Thursday, but the WSTC is skipping September.