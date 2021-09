Wherever you were, that was a sunset to remember. Above, Stephen Nielsen photographed it from Lowman Beach; below, a texter was at Alki Beach:

But you didn’t have to be on the water – Mike Burns sent this view from The Junction:

On our way back from breaking news, WSB’s Patrick Sand stopped for this look at the Olympics from a viewpoint in Upper Fauntleroy:

And one more view from the beach – this one’s from Jen Popp:

Thanks to everybody who emailed, texted, and tweeted photos!