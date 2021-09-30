WEST SEATTLE SCENE: ‘Licorice’ the octopus goes free

Thanks to Lynn Shimamoto of Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network for the photos and report:

This happened around 1 pm at Don Armeni. Seal Sitters was tending to a harbor seal pup at the boat ramp when a truck from the Seattle Aquarium pulled up. Liz Boggs and Chris Van Damme invited us to watch the release of an octopus. The 28-pound male octopus nicknamed “Licorice” had been residing at the aquarium, but now it’s hoped he will find a mate and live out his days in Elliott Bay.

Two months ago, “Licorice” – a Giant Pacific Octopus – played a role in the Seattle Kraken pro-hockey team’s expansion draft.