West Seattle Reign youth basketball and volleyball: Welcome, new WSB sponsor!

Youth sports are back this year and one local organization is advertising on WSB to get the word out about its upcoming tryouts and season. New sponsors get the opportunity to tell you what they do – here’s what the West Seattle Reign wants you to know:

We are a small but mighty organization of passionate athletes and youth advocates. We work hard to provide a great athletic experience as well as creating a well-rounded athlete on and off the court. Our participants love the focus on fundamentals and individual as well as team growth. We often get feedback that they are happy that we are able and willing to provide a comfortable, flexible, and safe environment for their youth athletes to play volleyball and basketball in this time of uncertainty.

The West Seattle Reign is currently recruiting for 5-6th grade, 7-8th grade, and 16U boys’ and girls’ competitive basketball teams. Tryouts for 5th-8th grade are September 8th and 10th from 6-7:30 pm and tryouts for 16U are September 8th and 10th from 7:30-9 pm – both are at Westside School in Arbor Heights.

The Reign is also NOW registering athletes for our volleyball co-ed skills academy sessions. The sessions will run from September 6th through October 16, with outdoor practices at the Alki Beach volleyball area and indoor practices at the Salvation Army Center on 16th SW.

Outdoor practices for 10-12U will be Tuesdays 4:30-5:30 pm and Wednesdays 3:30-4:30 pm with the 3-18U group on Wednesdays, 4:30-5:30 pm and Thursdays 4:30-5:30 pm. Indoors, the 10-12U and 13-18U are Saturdays 4-6 pm.

You can find more information on our website – westseattlereign.com, or call 206-717-3885.

