WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen silver Murano to watch for; plus, what happened before stolen pickup’s embankment crash

First, a new auto-theft report:

STOLEN SILVER MURANO: Nick reports, “My car that was stolen last night. Stolen from my driveway near 9th and SW Trenton, probably in the early am of this morning (9/21/21). 2009 Nissan Murano, silver, license # BYG3108.” Call 911 if you see it.

Second, a followup on last weekend’s highest-profile vehicle-theft case:

(Saturday night photo by Christopher Boffoli)

WHAT HAPPENED BEFORE STOLEN PICKUP CRASHED: Saturday night, we reported on the emergency response after what turned out to be a stolen pickup was found crashed and abandoned on the embankment along California Way downhill from Hamilton Viewpoint. Today we got the report narrative from SPD explaining where and when it was stolen. The report says it was taken about an hour before the crash, from a nightclub on South Washington Street downtown. The victim was working at the club and had left his keys in the pickup. He heard it start – and heard “his music playing” – so he went outside and saw it being driven away. The victim also had left his phone inside the pickup and tracked it to West Seattle, where he told police he spotted the truck at the California/Admiral gas station. The driver did not get out of the pickup, apparently noticing he was being followed. The victim reported losing sight of the pickup in the 2300 block of California SW, going about 50 mph – and then it crashed. The report does not say whether police were notified before the crash.