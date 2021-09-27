WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen pickup; car-window-smashing arrest; garage burglary

Three reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

STOLEN PICKUP: Just got word today of this theft 4-6 pm Saturday, September 18th, near Fauntleroy/Alaska, a white 2002 Ford F-250:’

Plate C92452S, Glasslite canopy with cracked rear window, BFG K02 tires, yellow/black offroad lights in front, chrome trim missing from front right passenger well. Call 911 if you see it.

CAR WINDOWS SMASHED: Thanks for the tips on this – happened Sunday afternoon but took us until today to get some followup information. Multiple car windows were smashed along Delridge near Juneau – we photographed a few after hearing about it:

The police report says at least eight vehicles were damaged; one witness said he saw many more. Though archived radio transmission had it called in as a man swingiing a “sock full of rocks,” police say the windows were smashed with a chain, and that they seized it when they arrested the 34-year-old suspect. He was booked into jail for investigation of malicious mischief. Jail records show he spent two days in jail earlier this month after another malicious-mischief arrest. He remains in jail this afternoon pending a bail hearing,

GARAGE BREAK-IN: Sanwai reports a parking-garage burglary in the 3700 block of California: “A neighbor’s car window was broken; my car registration and stereo system was stolen.”