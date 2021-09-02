WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen bicycle; found figurines; burglary arrest

Three West Seattle Crime Watch reports:

STOLEN BICYCLE: Via email – the theft was discovered at 5:30 am today:

Stolen from Fauntleroy Way SW across from Fairmount Park Elementary. Please be on the lookout for a mountain bike “Ultra TreK,” mostly silver and blue with brand-new BMX tires and just metal handlebars. The seat is original and has a piece ripped out; it is yellow foam.

FOUND FIGURINES: Sent by Lisa:

I found this in front of my house and I’m assuming it’s been dumped? Looks brand new; happy to get it back to its owner. Call of Duty Ghosts toy figurines.

If it’s yours, contact us and we’ll connect you.

BURGLARY ARREST: Police report arresting a suspected burglar Wednesday after a break-in in the 1000 block of California Lane SW (west of Hamilton Viewpoint Park). They answered a 911 call around 5:30 pm about someone running through back yards; before they detained the suspect, a home had been broken into. The suspect was booked into jail for investigation of burglary as well as a warrant.