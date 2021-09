The proprietors of the food truck Spice on Curve texted to say their other truck was stolen this morning from the Super 24 lot at Delridge/Findlay. Here’s the image they sent:

Plate # is C41589U. The theft happened just after 5:30 this morning. No police report # yet but call 911 if you see it. (And if you live nearby and have anything on your security camera, let us know and we can connect you with the truck owners.)