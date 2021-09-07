WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Confirmed gunfire; stolen cars found; wheels taken; prowler returns; dress dumped

X items in West Seattle Crime Watch. First, two from police reports:

GUNFIRE CONFIRMED: Holdover from the holiday weekend – around 9:45 pm Sunday night, multiple 911 callers reported what sounded like gunshots. Police found evidence to confirm it – shell casings in the 6000 block of 36th SW. No injuries or property damage, and the police report says that although some thought they heard a vehicle leaving the area after the shots, no one could describe it.

STOLEN CARS FOUND: Just before 9:30 this morning, a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 9000 block of 3rd SW brought out police, who discovered (a) it was stolen, (b) a person was passed out inside it, (c) there were catalytic converters inside it, and (d) another vehicle next to it was stolen. After apparently reviving enough to say he’d ingested a mixture of drugs, the person passed out again and was taken to the hospital by Seattle Fire.

Three reader reports:

STOLEN WHEELS: Sophie says her boyfriend’s car was hit by wheel thieves last night in the Altamira Apartments garage in The Junction (same building as QFC):

Here’s what they look like:

PROWLER: Clayton sent the video and report:

After about half a dozen car prowls in the last couple months we noticed that there is a man walking our neighborhood every night around 2 AM, checking car doors. He carries a large sack or wagon to carry his plunder. Last night he got into my yard and poked around behind my house, which allowed me to get some footage of his face.

This is happening near 38th and Hinds.

DUMPED DRESS (AND MORE)? The photo and report are from Fiona:

We were cleaning up at Delridge a couple of months ago, and found a pile of clothes, so I bagged them to donate. I finally got around to washing them and realized they probably all belong to one person, and I thought I’d put word out. If no one claims them, I’ll donate them. There’s a very nice Betsy Johnson dress (pictured) and then if a responder could identify a couple of other items, that would clinch it. It’s a lot of really nice and unique clothing.

You can text Fiona at 509-761-9286 if this is yours.