WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Catalytic-converter theft; window damage

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

CATALYTIC-CONVERTER THEFT: John reports:

I had my catalytic converter stolen off my 2007 Prius while it was in the driveway. I live up on 44th Ave. SW, just up the hill from Endolyne Joe’s. I did file a police reportl just wanted to get the word out for other people in the area to check their vehicles and keep a sharp eye out

WINDOW DAMAGE AND HARASSMENT: This happened in The Junction today, a reader reports:

At 9:50 am this morning, a very angry woman was seen throwing rocks at the windows of the Junction 47 apartments, some of which also hit Bishops Barbershop. The incident only lasted a few minutes, and she was seen heading across the street. The police were called by myself and a few others.

At 10:10 am the woman entered Bishops Barbershop and had a small confrontation with the receptionist, and refused to leave. The police were called again, but she left before they arrived, heading down 42nd Ave towards Alaska st.

I’ve attached a picture of the woman responsible.