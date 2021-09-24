WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Bike thefts, car prowl, burglars and catalytic-converter thieves scared off

Five reader reports:

TRAILER-TOWING BIKE THIEF: Aaron reports, “Some guy came down our dead end road and stole my wife and 10-year-old son’s bikes that I had just moved outside to work in my shop.” This clip shows him loading them into a pickup trailer:

Closer look at the pickup and the thief:

Aaron says this happened near 46th and Roxbury.

ANOTHER BIKE THEFT: Texted report:

I am heartbroken; my 2019 red Kona Lava Dome with side bags/saddle bag, says Support 32 on them, bike serial number BIKO19LDL, was stolen from my work place [Providence West Seattle] between 10 pm Wednesday night and 4:30 am Thursday

BEACH DRIVE BURGLARY ATTEMPT: Walt reports this happened to his tenant around 12:45 am Tuesday in the 4800 block of Beach Drive SW – the tenant was awakened “by front doorbell ringing continuously along with door knocking.” The resident did not respond, thinking they’d go away.When the knocking/doorbell ringing stopped, the resident got up to check and found two people trying to break in through the kitchen window, The resident “screamed and yelled and they ran away.” Police incident # is 21-250910.

CATALYTIC CONVERTER THEFT INTERRUPTED: Carolyn in Highland Park says this happened at “almost 5 am, on a 2006 Toyota hybrid Highlander. I ran out when I heard it and yelled at them- it was actually hilarious, I was kicking his legs hanging out from under the car with my bare feet. It was enough though to make them take off in their light gray Mercedes. I unfortunately didn’t get a good look at both of their faces, it all happened so fast- I was out there in seconds, but they still got through a quarter of the pipe.”

