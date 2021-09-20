WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Apartment burglary; car prowls; vandal on wheels

Three incidents in West Seattle Crime Watch:

APARTMENT BURGLARY: This happened at the Bridge Park senior-living apartment complex in High Point early Saturday. We tried to get the full report from SPD today but so far have only the brief summary, which says:

On 09-18-2021 at 0056 hours, officers responded to a retirement home regarding a suspect who broke into an occupied bedroom window. On arrival, officers learned that the suspect shattered an exterior window and gained access to the victim’s bedroom. The suspect then fled out the front door after being confronted and into the interior of the building. The suspect attempted to gain access to more occupied rooms as he moved down the hallway, until he was able to gain access to another occupied room. Officers, who were actively searching for the suspect, heard the victim calling for help inside. Officers were able to gain access to the room and the suspect was taken into custody and booked into King County Jail for investigation of burglary. There were no injuries to any victims.

CAR PROWLS: Matt‘s street got hit by two rounds of car prowls last Tuesday night/Wednesday morning and he put together a narrated video with security-camera footage – see it here.

VANDAL ON WHEELS: We heard a dispatch this evening about someone tearing up the park next to Delridge Community Center by driving a dune buggy on it. A bit later, a reader sent us this video:

Incident number is 21-248038.