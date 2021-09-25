WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 thefts – wheelchair-accessible van; fat-tire bike

Two thefts in West Seattle Crime Watch:

WHEELCHAIR-ACCESSIBLE VAN STOLEN: Brian‘s sister needs this van to get around; it was taken this morning in Admiral:

Our wheelchair-accessible van was stolen from in front of our house on 9/22 around 5:22 am. We live on SW Stevens in between 46th and 47th. Someone got dropped off by someone else who appears to be driving a pickup truck. They immediately go into the van and drive away. We also noticed afterward that we are missing one of two keys, and we realize this is probably not a coincidence. However, the bottom line is that the van is missing and it’s the only way my sister, who has Cerebral Palsy, can get around. We have no suspects. We can’t imagine knowing anyone that would do this to us. I can’t even imagine a stranger stealing a wheelchair van. It’s just so wrong. It’s a black 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan with a side ramp on the passenger side. The back has a row of seats taken out so you can roll a person in a wheelchair into it and strap the chair down. I can see how it would be tempting for a lot of people to steal as you could use it to haul stuff or even sleep in it. We just want the van back.

The van was last seen heading east on Stevens. Plate number (as shown in the photo) BMA7685. Call 911 if you see it.

BIKE STOLEN: Joe‘s 2009 Surly Rat Ride bike was taken Friday near 35th and Morgan:

Here’s the specs:

Make: Surly

Model: Rat Ride 1×1=11 (see non-ebike version photo)

Color: All black

E-bike conversion kit: CYC (see photo)

Battery: Frame mounted

Seatpost: Thompson Masterpiece

Saddle: Brooks

Joe is offering a reward. If you find it, let us know and we’ll connect you.