From Sarah:

Please be on the lookout for 2 bicycles stolen from our home, sometime overnight before 7 am on September 1. They were not visible from the street. One is a small women’s Ghost mountain bike with a drop seat, the color is called “Jade Blue” but more of a green-turquoise. The other is an Easy Rider silver mountain bike. A police report has been filed. Stolen from 25th Ave SW between Brandon and Findlay.