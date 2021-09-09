West Seattle Art Walk; Words, Writers, Southwest Stories; and more for your Thursday

(Lincoln Park – photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Lots to leap into for the rest of today/tonight, if you haven’t already seen the highlights via the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

GOV. INSLEE’S BRIEFING: This one’s not on the calendar as it was just announced this morning. Gov. Jay Inslee will answer media questions about the pandemic and other topics at 2:30 pm; you can watch live here.

MAYORAL CANDIDATE: As previewed yesterday, Seattle Mayor candidate Bruce Harrell plans to visit The Junction and will be available for questions at 4:30 pm at Walk All Ways (California/Alaska).

NEW TIME/LOCATION FOR PICKUP ULTIMATE FRISBEE: The weekly Thursday night “drop by and play” Ultimate Frisbee fun moves location/time starting tonight, to 5 pm, Walt Hundley Playfield (34th/Myrtle).

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK, WITH MUSIC: 5 pm “until late,” you can visit venues all over the peninsula to see art and/or enjoy food/drink specials – plus, tonight, The Art of Music, 6-7:40 pm at locations in The Admiral District and The Junction. See our preview for details plus the venue map; tonight’s previews are on the Art Walk website here.

WORDS, WRITERS, SOUTHWEST STORIES: West Seattle writer and historian Judy Bentley will talk about “New Historic Trails” as featured in her book “Hiking Washington’s History,” 6 pm online – details here; register to watch by going to the Southwest Seattle Historical Society website.

BOARD GAME NIGHT: You’re invited to Meeples Games (3727 California SW) to play, 6:30-10 pm Thursdays.

Something for our calendar/daily previews? westseattleblog@gmail.com is the best way to get us non-breaking-news info – thank you!