WEEKEND PREVIEW: West Side Artists studio tour

Get a close-up look at the local art scene this weekend by visiting stops on the West Side Artists studio tour! 10 am-5 pm Saturday and 11 am-4 pm Sunday, the tour features more than 30 artists, at nine stops:

From Admiral to Arbor Heights to White Center, the tour is free and self-guided. Also note: “In an effort to have a spacious environment as a COVID precaution, each stop has set up an outdoor display for viewing. The mapped destinations are working artists’ studios and each will have multiple people showcasing their artwork – From ceramics to weaving, encaustic painting to forged jewelry, and from colored pencil to tin collage – We have it all!”