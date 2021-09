Thanks to the texter who tipped us about this:

Stalled vehicle at Chelan Ave SW and SW Spokane St. The WB lane is blocked. Use caution. pic.twitter.com/a1LRQmTJhF — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) September 6, 2021

The texter reports the “stalled vehicle” is a Metro Route 21 bus and it’s stopped because a passenger using a wheelchair fell out of her chair and was injured, so the bus might be there a while.