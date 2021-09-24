West Seattle, Washington

24 Friday

57℉

SPORTS: West Seattle Reign organizing new youth-basketball league

September 24, 2021 9:18 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS & Sports

Third- through eighth-grade basketball player in your household? The West Seattle Reign (WSB sponsor) is registering players for a new league. Here’s the announcement:

In addition to our travel teams, we are hosting an in-club basketball league during the Fall and Spring seasons!

Registration is open to all athletes 3rd grade to Middle School and all skill levels. All teams are co-ed.

Fall 2021 – 10/19/21 to 12/18/2021
Spring 2022 – February–June

There will be 8 weeks of play with one practice and one game per week (Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays) times TBD.

More information can be found on our website: westseattlereign.com

Share This

No Replies to "SPORTS: West Seattle Reign organizing new youth-basketball league"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.