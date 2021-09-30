Scare up Halloween fun with West Seattle Girl Scout troop’s ‘boo bucket’ fundraiser

Only a month until Halloween! A West Seattle Girl Scout troop has a fun fundraiser going – here’s the announcement:

Join Girl Scout Troop 41169 in the thrilling Halloween tradition of Boo’ing- dropping tricks and treats on the porch of a special friend, neighbor or your own kids! Our Girl Scouts are excited to get the Halloween spirit started this year and spread some fab-boo-lous fun around West Seattle!

After a successful yard sale this summer, the troop is still working to earn their way to Savannah, Georgia; which in addition to being the birthplace of Girl Scouts is often considered one of America’s most haunted cities. Spooooky!!

Our boo buckets are kid, tween, mom, teacher, and Pinterest approved! They are packed full of unique activities to keep your little ghosts busy all month! We’ve got crafts, STEM activities, tricks and treats galore!

Want to spread the Halloween cheer but don’t have a little goblin in your life? Our troop is working to donate additional boo buckets to a local non-profit for kids in need. When you purchase, make a note in the comments that you’d like your bucket delivered to a kid who would enjoy it and we’ll make sure someone deserving gets it!

Some of the Girl Scouts have also created additional items that would complement your boo bucket, or be great on their own! Check out our website for tic-tac-toe sets, mummy surprise balls, scrunchies, and decorative ghost garlands.

troop41169.square.site

Pick up in Genesee neighborhood on 10/9 – or our troop would be happy to make a super stealthy delivery to West Seattle or Burien addresses for an additional $5 (details on website)