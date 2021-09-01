ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Back-to-school Wednesday watch

6:07 AM: Good morning! Might see the 70s today – Tuesday’s high was 67, nine degrees below normal for this time of year.

BACK TO SCHOOL

This is the big day. Those returning to school include 1st-12th graders in Seattle Public Schools. School buses, school-zone flashing beacons, and speed cameras are all in operation as of this morning. Also note that while SPS will continue early Wednesday dismissal this year, that does NOT apply today.

ROAD WORK

Spokane Street Viaduct – The “deck scan” starts today, 8 am-5 pm, with lane reductions and rolling slowdowns. It’s expected to continue tomorrow and possibly into Friday.

26th SW & beyond – Northbound 26th SW closure continues between Roxbury and Barton.

Delridge project – No side street closures this week but work continues on curbs, sidewalks, landscaping, more.

TRANSIT

Buses are on regular schedules – except for the rerouting in RapidRise H Line work zones. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of bus cancellations.

For ferries and water taxis, regular schedule. Watch @wsferries for updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

527th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden – No camera for a few weeks (explained here)

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

Are draw/swing bridges opening for boats or barges? The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed will tell you. (1st Ave. South Bridge openings also are tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.)

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.